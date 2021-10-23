Uzbek CEC ready for presidential elections

The chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan, Zainiddin Nizamkhodjaev, said that the CEC has completed preparations for the presidential elections.

He stressed that for the upcoming event, district election commissions were created, all necessary preparatory measures were taken. Thus, this will allow holding the presidential elections in Uzbekistan at a high organizational level.

According to Nizamkhodjaev citing the latest data, 19,859,127 people have been included in the electoral roll, and all necessary measures have been taken to comply with the conditions of sanitary-epidemiological and public safety during the voting.