Yerevan not preparing meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Ministry says

Press Secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan wrote today on Facebook that the information that appeared in the media about the preparation of a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not correspond to reality.

"I want to emphasize that at the moment no meetings of the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan are planned. There are proposals for different meetings in different formats that are being discussed," TASS quotes Hunanyan as saying.

The diplomat once again reminded that, although preparations for the meeting are not underway, Nikol Pashinyan "is ready to resume high-level talks" in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Earlier the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov neither confirmed nor denied the preparation of a meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. "If such an agreement is reached, we will promptly inform about it," he assured.

This morning, RIA Novosti, citing its source, announced that a meeting of Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan could take place in Moscow in early November.