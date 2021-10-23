Dagestan breaks previous record for grape harvesting ahead of schedule

According to the first deputy head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Dagestan, Sharip Sharipov, the republic has already managed to beat last year's record for grape harvest. By October 23, 219 000 tons were harvested.

"This is already almost 10 000 tons more than last year's record: in 2020, a total of 209 000 tons were harvested,” RIA Dagestan quotes him as saying.

According to the forecasts of the authorities, this year the grape harvest in Dagestan will exceed 225 000 tons. 1.5 thousand hectares of fruit-bearing vineyards have not yet been harvested. Sharipov stressed that the work on the restoration of viticulture in the Republic of Dagestan is yielding results.