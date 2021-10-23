Kalyagin re-elected as head of Russian Theater Workers Union

At the congress of the Russian Theater Workers Union held today, the famous actor, People's Artist of the RSFSR Alexander Kalyagin was re-elected as the Chairman of the organization for a five-year term.

Kalyagin was the only candidate for this post; 175 congress participants voted for him.

Alexander Kalyagin thanked for the trust, Interfax reports. "I will do everything in my power, and maybe even more, for the Union to flourish, so that we are satisfied with our work," he assured.