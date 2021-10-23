Taliban* promises Uzbekistan to pay for electricity

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov said today that the Taliban movement prohibited in Russia, which took power in Afghanistan, promised Tashkent to close all debts for electricity.

"We held a discussion, there were representatives of the interim government who are responsible for the energy sector, there were representatives of the Electric Networks of Afghanistan company. An agreement was reached that as soon as the situation allows, all the debt that exists will be immediately paid off," TASS quotes the Deputy Prime Minister as saying.