Kazbek Kokov introduces QR-quarantine in Kabardino-Balkaria

In Kabardino-Balkaria, QR codes are being introduced for adult citizens to visit places of mass gathering. The corresponding decree was signed today by the head of the republic, Kazbek Kokov.

The restrictions will take effect from Wednesday, October 27th. From this day on, in Kabardino-Balkaria, to visit almost all public places it is necessary to have a QR- code or a negative PCR test.

QR-quarantine applies to cafes and restaurants, theatres and cinemas, philharmonic societies, museums, houses of culture, registry offices, swimming pools and fitness centres, hotels, beauty salons and hairdressers, spa salons, solariums, saunas and massage parlours, as well as passenger cable cars roads.