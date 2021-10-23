Russia brings back 178 people from Turkmenistan

According to the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan, yesterday, from Turkmenabat to Moscow, another 178 people were returned by plane.

"On October 22, 2021, flight 8536 of the Russian S7 airline, organized by the Russian embassy, ​​flew from Turkmenabat to Moscow. 178 passengers were able to come back home,” RIA Novosti reports.

Thus, to date, already 24 flights were performed from Turkmenistan to Russia. The Russian Federation has been returning its citizens from Turkmenistan since March 2020, when Ashgabat suspended air traffic.