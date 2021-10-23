Opposition in Batumi rallies in support of Saakashvili

Today, an opposition For Unity and Freedom rally, organized in support of ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is now serving a six-year prison term, kicked off in Batumi.

The protesters also decided to support opposition candidates in the second round of the governor elections. "We have already received the first results in Batumi, and Georgian Dream is in opposition. After the second round, there will be a coalition mayor's office," Sputnik-Georgia quotes Mirdat Tamagadze, a member of the United National Movement, as saying.