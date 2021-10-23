Russian authorities not accept Yerevan’s separatist puppet

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia informed today that Armenian politician Arayik Harutyunyan, who plays the role of the head of a fake separatist regime in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers, has not met with Russian officials influencing Moscow's foreign policy.

Thus, the diplomatic mission denied the fakes about Harutyunyan's meetings in the Russian capital with Russian officials. Azerbaijani diplomats drew attention to the fact that the Armenian media began to circulate disinformation about the ”working visits” of Yerevan’s Karabakh puppets to Moscow to meet with Russian politicians.