Armenia has both resources and specialists in order to clear the Azerbaijani territories mined by the Armenian occupation forces from mines. A year ago, the invaders were defeated and expelled from the Azerbaijani land, however, retreating and fleeing back to Armenia, they left behind hundreds of thousands of mines, making it extremely difficult to revive the liberated regions.

Moreover, Yerevan has maps of minefields laid by the invaders on Azerbaijani land. But Yerevan neither wants to give them to Baku nor does it intend to use them, hoping that the de-occupied areas will remain unsafe for their legal residents for as long as possible.

At the same time, Armenia declares that it is showing goodwill by participating in the demining of other states, including Syria.