Grigol Vashadze visits Mikhail Saakashvili in jail

Today, in Rustavi prison № 12, the ex-president of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili was visited by his colleague, former head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry Grigol Vashadze. However, he did not disclose the details of the conversation with the imprisoned politician.

"Neither parties, nor party membership, nor the balagan that is going on in Georgian politics are important. Humanity and friendship are in the foreground. A huge and, perhaps, the most interesting part of my life is connected with Mikhail Saakashvili," Georgia-Online quotes Vashadze as saying.

At the same time, the politician assured the journalists that he "remembered Saakashvili's message," but he will not deliver it for now.