Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran hold telephone talks
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, a telephone conversation took place today between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
The ministers positively assessed the development of the bilateral relations this week, including the ban on illegal entry of Iranian cars into the Lachin corridor and the return of two Iranian citizens.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on YouTubeSubscribe