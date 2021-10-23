Russian Foreign Ministry: NATO lives in cold war

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said today on the air of NTV channel that NATO is now living according to the old schemes of the Cold War, when its main goal was "to respond to the threat from the East."

"NATO, having made such a path of evolution, found itself in the situation of 1949, in fact, today it lives according to the schemes of the Cold War. The main efforts are aimed at fending off the so-called threat from the East,” he explained.