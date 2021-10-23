Nino Burjanadze supports Mikhail Saakashvili

One of the main opponents of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, leader of the United Georgia party Nino Burjanadze spoke today in his support at the rally "For Unity and Freedom" in Batumi.

"Now is not the time for showdowns and not the time to remember grievances. Now is not the time to decide who is right and who is wrong. Now it is time for unity and unification. Without putting offences aside and uniting, we cannot win," Burjanadze explained her decision to support Saakashvili.