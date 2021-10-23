Azerbaijan's special forces fulfill 2021 combat training plan (VIDEO)
According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, today was the last day of planned tactical-special exercises of military units and special forces units.
The drills were conducted according to the 2021 combat training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Zakir Hasanov.
The department noted that the personnel of the military units and subunits that participated in the exercises demonstrated high professionalism in performing the assigned tasks.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on YouTubeSubscribe