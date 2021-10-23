Karen Khachanov lost to Aslan Karatsev in Kremlin Cup semifinals

Today, the semifinal match of the Kremlin tennis Cup took place in Moscow. Russians Aslan Karatsev defeated Karen Khachanov.

The results of the sets - 7: 6 (9: 7), 6: 1. Karatsev and Khachanov played 102 minutes.

In the final, Aslan Karatsev will play with Croatian Marin Cilic, who previously won the Kremlin Cup in 2014 and 2015. The winner will receive 250 points in the rating of the Association of Tennis Professionals.