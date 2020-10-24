Main » News

Chronicles of Victory: October 24, 2020

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 28-th day of the second Karabakh war:

- President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by French Figaro newspaper.

- The stockpiles of weapons, ammunition and fuel of Armenian armed forces were destroyed, and Armenian UAVs were neutralized.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani settlements.

- Video of the destruction of Armenian military equipment during the night was published. An Armenian fighter jet was destroyed.

- Azerbaijan's Gubadly district was shelled using artillery from the territory of Armenia.

- Azerbaijani artillery units continued to inflict crushing blows on the Armenian armed forces.

- Armenian armed forces’ attempt to attack Azerbaijani units was prevented. The Azerbaijani Air Force destroyed Armenian military equipment and infrastructure, as well as combat equipment.

