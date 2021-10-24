Halyna Hutchins’ husband announces AFI scholarship fund in the late cinematographers’ memory

The husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins announced the formation of an American Film Institute (AFI) scholarship fund in his wife’s name early this morning, AV Club reports.

On Twitter, Matt Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, has asked “anyone seeking to honor her memory” to donate to the AFI’s Halyna Hutchins Scholarship Fund, which supports aspiring female cinematographers.

The 42-year-old cinematographer was killed on the set of the western Rust on Thursday night in New Mexico after a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin was accidentally discharged. The incident also left director Joel Souza hospitalized with injuries.