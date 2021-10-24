A 101-year-old woman from Stavropol becomes a participant in the All-Russian census

The widow of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, Anna Fedorovna Korovina, who turned 101 this year, took part in the population census. The census takers came to the long-liver's home, and her daughter, the chairman of the women's council of the village of Levokumskoe, Olga Korovina, helped her answer questions.

Anna Fedorovna is proud of her age. According to her, the secret of longevity lies in an active life position and a benevolent attitude towards people.