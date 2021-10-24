It will be warmer in Kazakhstan

Forecasters of Kazhydromet report that the western anticyclone occupying the territory of Central Asia continues to influence Kazakhstan, therefore the republic will have warm sunny weather. It is expected that precipitation will stop and the air temperature will rise.

At the same time, the influence of the frontal zone will remain in the north, east and south. The weather will be unstable - precipitation, fog, increased wind. "Fog is expected in Kostanai, at night and in the morning in the east and north of Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog with gusts of wind will be in Zhambyl and Atyrau regions," Sputnik Kazakhstan predicts.

In the republic's capital, it will be cloudy, during the daytime the temperature will rise to 11-13 degrees Celsius, at night +6+8 degrees is expected. In Almaty, it will be cloudy with sunny periods, no precipitation is expected. In the daytime from 15 to 17 degrees, at night 0-2 degrees. "It will also be cloudy in Shymkent, the air temperature will warm up to 18-20 degrees with a plus sign, at night: 0+2 degrees," the weather department said.