"Akhmat" beat "Ural" in the match of the 12th round of the RPL

“Akhmat” Grozny won the match with “Ural” Yekaterinburg with a score of 1: 0. The game took place as part of the 12th round of Tinkoff - Russian Premier League (RPL) at the Akhmat-Arena stadium in Grozny.

The winning goal for the team was scored by Senin Sebai (71st minute). The victory provided “Akhmat” with a rise in the table to 10th place, the club has 15 points. Next, Akhmat will have an away match against Ufa on 31 October.