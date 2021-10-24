Sputnik V allowed breastfeeding mothers to be vaccinated

According to the updated instructions for the medication, the period of breastfeeding has been excluded from the list of contraindications for vaccination with Sputnik V. The document was published in the state register of medicines.

"Contraindications: hypersensitivity to any component of the vaccine or a vaccine containing similar components; history of severe allergic reactions; acute infectious and non-infectious diseases, exacerbation of chronic diseases - vaccination is carried out two to four weeks after recovery or remission. In case of mild SARS or acute infectious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract - vaccination is carried out after the temperature has returned to normal; age up to 18 years (due to the lack of data on efficacy and safety), "- say the updated instructions, which previously included the period of breastfeeding.