Peskov announced the possibility of ending relations between Russia and NATO

Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the refusal of the Russian side from relations with NATO would not entail anything terrible, since Moscow's efforts to develop cooperation with the alliance were still in vain.

"NATO's aggressive position has never been a secret. This is a bloc that was created against our country ... And therefore, nothing terrible will happen if we, against the background of aggravation of aggressiveness, against the background of such declarations that the main task is to restrain us, we will simply refuse from these relations," he said, noting that despite the aggressiveness of the NATO bloc, Russia has always stood for the development of relations.

In conclusion, he noted that only by now, when it became obvious that “all our efforts were in vain, we just made what was real official,” Interfax reports.

Let us recall that at the beginning of the week it became known that Russia is suspending the work of its permanent mission to NATO.