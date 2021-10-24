Department of Transport advised Moscow citizens to abandon personal cars

The Moscow Department of Transport advised Moscow citizens to abandon private cars on Monday night and in the morning, this is due to the frost.

So, according to forecasts, the first frosts are expected in Moscow at night: the thermometers will show from minus one to minus three degrees. Ice may be on the roads.

"If you sit behind the wheel, then keep your distance and avoid sudden maneuvers," - said in a published message.

It's clarified that the use of summer tires in such conditions may cause an accident