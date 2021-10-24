4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Georgia-Armenia border

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred near the border of Georgia and Armenia. This is stated in the message of the National Center for Seismic Monitoring of Georgia.

It is reported that the epicenter of the disaster was near the Georgian village of Sameba, the outbreak laid at a depth of nine kilometers.

"The earthquake happened at 21:04 local time (20:04 Moscow time)," TASS reports, adding that there is no data on casualties and destructions.