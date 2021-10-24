"Zenit" defeated "Spartak" scoring seven goals

"Zenit" defeated "Spartak" in the 12th round match of Tinkoff - the Russian Premier League (RPL). The score of the game was 7:1

In “Zenit” goals were scored by Sardar Azmoun (20th and 36th minutes), Claudinho (28), Andrey Mostovoy (45, 56), Artem Dzyuba (80, from the penalty spot) and Alexander Erokhin (88), Quincy Promes scored for the "red-and-whites" (53).

"Spartak" have not been able to defeat "Zenit" since November 27, 2017, when Massimo Carrera was the coach of the "red-and-whites". That game ended with a score of 3:1, reminds TASS.