University in Kabardino-Balkaria partially switches to distance learning
Kabardino-Balkarian State University is partially switching to distance learning mode due to the tense situation with the spread of coronavirus in the region. This is stated in a message published on the social network of the university.
"Remote mode is not easy, but we hope that soon we will be able to meet again in the classrooms of our university," the message says.
The message also contains a list of majors that will continue their training on online platforms.
Vestnik Kavkaza
