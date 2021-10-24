Voter turnout at Uzbek presidential elections exceeds 80%

The voter turnout at Sunday’s presidential elections in Uzbekistan was 80.8% when polling stations closed at 20:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time), chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev said.

"By now, as many as 16,036,914 people, or 80.8% of eligible voters, took part in the elections," he said, adding that the final data will be released on Monday, when the voter turnout at foreign polling stations will be counted.

At the early presidential elections in 2016, the voter turnout was 87,83%, TASS reported.

Uzbekistan held presidential elections on Sunday. Five candidates, including incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, are vying for the presidential office. The voting stopped at 20:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time). The country has around 19.9 million eligible voters. According to the CEC data, the voter turnout exceeded 33% by 11:00 a.m. local time (09:00 a.m. Moscow time), which was enough to recognize the voting as valid. The elections were monitored by more than 1,000 international observer.