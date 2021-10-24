Iran reports 9,174 new COVID-19 cases

Iran's Health Ministry on October 24 reported 9,174 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,860,844.

The pandemic also claimed 171 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 125,223, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in an update.

A total of 5,416,691 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 4,294 remain in intensive care units, the ministry added.

By Sunday, 50,843,578 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 29,503,783 of them have taken two jabs.

The report said that 34,765,163 tests have so far been carried out across the country, Xinhua reported.