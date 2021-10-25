Russian Foreign Ministry decries U.S. move to call Russians 'homeless' for visa purposes

Russia condemned a decision by the United States to add Russians seeking U.S. visas to a list of “homeless nationals” who can apply for visas in third countries.

"American diplomats have for many years been destroying the system of consular services in Russia," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on social media. "They have turned a technical procedure, a routine one for the 21st century, into a real hell."

The move allowed Russians to apply for U.S. visas in Warsaw instead of their home country after the American Embassy stopped processing most visa applications in May due to Moscow’s ban on employing embassy staff in Russia.

The U.S. State Department lists as “homeless” applicants from countries in which the United States has no consular representation, or where consular staff cannot issue visas due to the political or security situation.

Russia became the 10th nation on the list, after Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.