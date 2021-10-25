44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: 29th day, October 25, 2020

Exactly a year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

On the night of the war's twenty-ninth day, October 25, the Azerbaijani liberation army advanced deep into the occupation zone, liberating a number of territories in the Gubadli, Lachin and Khojavend regions. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed in an interview with Fox News that the fighting will be stopped as soon as Armenia makes a commitment that they will withdraw the occupying forces from the Azerbaijani regions as soon as possible. He also expressed confidence that relations between the two countries can certainly be normalized.

In the morning, the Armenian Armed Forces continued shelling the front-line areas of Azerbaijan - Terter, Agdam and Agjabedi - from the occupied territories. Baku reminded the international community that this shilling is a war crime.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they were glad that the territories of Azerbaijan were de-occupied, but nevertheless held military exercises in the north-west of Iran.



In the afternoon, footage from the newly liberated villages of the Gubadli region, as well as the Jebrail and Zangilan regions was unveiled. Later, footage of the elimination of the firing points of the invaders was published.



In the afternoon and evening, the occupation troops of Armenia tried to contain the Azerbaijani counteroffensive in Gubadli. A rally against the occupation of the Azerbaijani land was held in Denmark.

In the evening, Ilham Aliyev said that over a hundred villages and three cities had already been liberated from the Armenian occupation in less than 29 days of the war, and demanded that Armenia completely withdraw its troops from Azerbaijan. U.S. President Donald Trump said at a pre-election rally that he would "sort out" the fighting in Karabakh and Zangezur.

At about 22:00 it became known that the city of Gubadli was liberated.



Around midnight, Azerbaijan and Armenia announced a third truce, which was to begin the next day at 8:00.

Thus, on the twenty-ninth day of the war, the fourth occupied city - Gubadli - was liberated. The liberation Azerbaijani army, having driven the invaders from the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, was consistently driving them out of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in order to close the roads for the penetration of reserves and reinforcements of the occupation forces into Azerbaijan. Lachin was expected to become the next stop on this path.