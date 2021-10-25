Azerbaijan records surge in tourist inflow

As many as 72,688 tourists visited Azerbaijan in September 2021, which is 99% more compared to the same month of 2020 (36,531), according to the State Tourism Agency.

From January through September 2021, 515,280 tourists visited Azerbaijan, which is 25% less compared to the same period of last year (686,303).

Most of the tourists who visited Azerbaijan in September were the citizens of Turkey (20,186), Russia (18,967), Iran (16,270), Georgia (5,503) and Ukraine (1,270). This indicator is followed by Israel, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Germany, the U.S., Belarus, India and Italy.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the tourism industry. Thus, the flow of tourists from the U.S. to Azerbaijan decreased by 81.7%, Eastern Europe - by 79.5%, Western Europe - by 74.8%, African countries - by 97.1%, from the Middle East region - by 88%, Central Asia - by 91.6%, Southeast Asia - by 79.9%, Northeast Asia - by 88.9%, South Asia - by 91.8% compared to September last year.