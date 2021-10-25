Americans believe Putin smarter than any U.S. President

The American Conservative's readers commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Valdai Discussion Club forum.

The user dbassman27 said that Vladimir Putin is infinitely smarter and more capable than any American President since Ronand Reagan.

"He is right. The Left is going to kill the goose that laid the golden egg. They control the media, the educational systems and popular culture," he added.

The user St. Jerome's Lion wrote that Putin is "telling his countrymen that although they "lost" the "cold war", they cured themselves of a dread disease that the Americans are not falling prey to."

"Incredible that the leader of the ex-USSR is warning against the Bolshevik trends in the West, articulating the thesis of your book. Seriously, the time may come when freedom-seeking people will need to emigrate to the ex-USSR," John10 noted.

The user Patrick Constantine wrote that the American people don't want to stoke conflict with Russia.

"When the Russians are right they are very right. Vladimir Putin is almost a comic book villain to the Washington Establishment. I think part of the reason they demonize him so is precisely because he does things like this and publicly diagnoses what is wrong in America," the user ElCristeroAmericano stressed.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club forum last week, Vladimir Putin said that "the West's battle against discrimination and the fight for equal rights appears to be turning into aggressive dogmatism on the verge of the absurd."