Georgia reports 1,942 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,942 new cases of coronavirus, 4,650 recoveries and 46 deaths in the past 24 hours. 48,757 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

22,847 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 13,643 of the 22,847 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,204 were PCR tests.

The country has had 694,182 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.05 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

635,611 of the 694,182 patients have recovered, while 9,788 have died from the virus.

6,166 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,549 of the 6,166 patients are in critical condition. 318 of the 1,549 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

41,569 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 39,329 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

1,950,693 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 925,169 have been completely vaccinated.