Gazprom returns gas supplies to Europe to pre-pandemic level

Gazprom’s natural gas exports to Europe and Turkey could reach 183 billion cubic meters by the end of the year, the head of the Russian gas giant’s export branch said on Monday, confirming a previous estimate.

In comments carried by the company’s magazine, Gazprom Export chief Elena Burmistrova added that the firm had supplied 7.1 billion cubic metres of gas to China in the first nine months of 2021, Interfax reported.

In 2019, Gazprom exported 198 billion cubic meters to Europe in 2019, including 15.51 billion cubic meters to Turkey. In 2020, Russian gas exports to Europe amounted to 174.9 billion cubic meters, including 16.4 billion cubic meters to Turkey.