Russia preparing emergency humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Russia’s Defense and Emergencies Ministries are preparing humanitarian aid that they will render to Afghanistan as emergency assistance soon, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said at an online conference on Monday.

"Under the president’s order, a new humanitarian operation is being prepared to provide emergency assistance to the Afghan people. The Defense and Emergencies Ministries are preparing transport aviation flights and this work is in full swing. There are a lot of logistical issues they are handling with the support of the Foreign Ministry," the envoy said.

"I am not ready to announce the exact date and it is better to turn to the Defense or Emergencies Ministry but I believe that this will happen in coming days," TASS cited him as saying.

The participants in the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan held on October 20 called for providing urgent humanitarian and economic aid to the country for its recovery. The participants in the Moscow talks also proposed launching a collective initiative to convene a representative international donor conference on Afghanistan under the UN aegis as soon as possible.