Shavkat Mirziyoyev wins Uzbekistan presidential election

Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected for a second five-year term, Central Election Commission Chairman Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev said on Monday.

Mirziyoyev was reelected president on Monday with 80.1% of the vote in Sunday's poll, according to preliminary results.

As many as five candidates were running for presidency, including Maksuda Varisova with 6.6% of the vote, Alisher Kadyrov with 5.5%, Narzulla Oblomuradov with 4.1% and Bahrom Abdukhalimov with- 3.4%.