Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit Gubadli district

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Gubadli district on October 25.

The head of state and the First Lady attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Khanlig-Gubadli highway leading to the center of the city of Gubadli from the 10th km of Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, as well as the opening of the systemically important 110/35/10 kV "Gubadli" substation owned by AzerEnergy OJSC and inaugurated a military unit complex of the State Border Service.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva met with members of the general public of Gubadli district.