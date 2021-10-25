Main » News

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit Gubadli district

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit Gubadli district

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Gubadli district on October 25.

The head of state and the First Lady attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Khanlig-Gubadli highway leading to the center of the city of Gubadli from the 10th km of Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, as well as the opening of the systemically important 110/35/10 kV "Gubadli" substation owned by AzerEnergy OJSC and inaugurated a military unit complex of the State Border Service.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva met with members of the general public of Gubadli district.

1060 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Telegram

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars