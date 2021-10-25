EU disburses 600 mln euro in assistance to Ukraine

The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has today disbursed 600 million euro in macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine, according to the EC website.

"This is the second and final tranche under Ukraine's current MFA programme following the first 600 million euro disbursement in December 2020," the statement reads.

It was stressed that with this disbursement, the outstanding amount of loans to Ukraine under its multiple MFA programmes reaches 4.4 billion euro.

"Its second tranche of 600 million euro disbursed today is a clear sign of EU support for Ukraine's reform agenda," Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for the People Valdis Dombrovskis said.

He noted that Ukraine has made significant efforts towards implementing the MFA conditions and also made satisfactory progress with the International Monetary Fund. "By providing financial and technical support, the EU is helping to improve living standards for the Ukrainian people; by providing strong political support, we are strengthening Ukraine's integration with the European Union," Dombrovskis added.