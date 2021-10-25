Erdogan: Turkey determined to fight violence against women

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that Turkey is determined to fight violence against women within the framework prepared earlier this year.

Erdogan made the remarks while meeting women from different backgrounds during his visit to the central Eskişehir province. He said all institutions are working resolutely to combat violence, and that a road map and comprehensive action plan on the issue was prepared in June.

Violence Prevention and Monitoring Centers (ŞÖNIM) have been established in all the 81 provinces of Turkey, Erdogan said.

"These centers play an important role. We took one more step to strengthen this structure and established contact points for 372 social service centers of our Family and Social Services Ministry. These contact points will work in conjunction with ŞÖNIMs, allowing us to address this issue more widely," Daily Sabah cited him as saying.