Seven Russians arrested in Turkey over forest fire

Turkey's gendarmerie forces arrested seven Russian tourists Monday on charges of causing a forest fire in the southern Turkish province of Antalya. The tourists allegedly set up a campfire in a forested area and paved the way for the massive blaze.

The forest fire had erupted in the Konyaaltı district of Antalya October 23 and was put out by firefighters in a short time. The local gendarmerie investigation team received a tipoff about a group of campers who were at Sivri Dağ, a mountainous location where the fire started, who had set up a campfire.

The campers turned out to be the seven suspects. The suspects were taken to the courthouse Monday and the judge ordered their arrest on charges of causing the fire, Anadolu Agency reported.