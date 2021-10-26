Gas explodes in residential building in Russia’s Tatarstan

Three people, injured in a gas explosion in a residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny have been delivered to an intensive care unit, Tatarstan Health Ministry press service said.

"Three people, delivered to the Naberezhnye Chelny ambulance hospital, are in intensive care units. The medics are carrying out all necessary emergency procedures to stabilize the injured," TASS cited the ministry as saying.

Earlier reports indicated that two children, born in 2004 and 2010, and a man aged 70 were injured in the explosion.

According to preliminary information, there are no people left under the debris.

The explosion took place at the two topmost floors of a five-story residential building. The Ministry of Emergency Situations believes the explosion was caused by a gas leak. At least six apartments were damaged in the explosion. A total of 32 people were evacuated from the building; rescue crews extracted four people from under the debris.