Putin and Johnson discussed climate problems and bilateral relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the climatic agenda with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on the verge of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow and reassured him that Russia intends to consistently reduce the carbon footprint, the Kremlin’s press service said on Monday after the telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"Climate problems were discussed in detail in the light of preparation of the British side to the forthcoming global leaders’ summit in Glasgow on November 1-2, which will open the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26)," the press service said.

The commitment to international obligations and the "intention to consistently reduce the carbon footprint of the national economy" were noted from the Russian side, the Kremlin added.

"Boris Johnson welcomed Russia’s plans to achieve the net zero by 2060 at the latest. Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian delegation deputed to Glasgow will facilitate the successful work of such important international forum," the Kremlin’s press service noted.

The sides also discussed certain topical issues of the international agenda, including Afghanistan, the JCPOA, the situation in Ukraine

This was the first telephone contact between the two leaders from May 8, 2020.