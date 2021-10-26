Kira Kovalenko’s drama Unclenching The Fists nominated for Oscar

Russia has nominated Unclenching The Fists, a Russian drama directed by Kira Kovalenko, for the Oscar, Pavel Chukhrai, chairman of the Russian Oscar Committee, said on Monday.

"We have chosen Unclenching The Fists," TASS cited him as saying.

Kira Kovalenko is a student of world-acclaimed Russian film director Alexander Sokurov.

The film is set in the North Caucasian Republic of North Ossetia and tells the story of a family of a man Zaur, who can barely discriminate between parental care and overprotection. The film won the Grand Prize in Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard sidebar this year.