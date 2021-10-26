COVID-19 incidence in Kazakhstan down by 11% over 2 weeks

The level of coronavirus incidence in Kazakhstan has decreased by 11% over the past two weeks, Kazakh Health Minister Alexey Tsoy said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

"In Kazakhstan, the incidence [of COVID-19] over the past two weeks has decreased by 11%. The reproduction number amounts to 0.96. Overall in the republic, over the past two months the incidence has decreased 4.5-fold and lethality - 4.8-fold," TASS cited him as saying.

According to the health minister, currently eight out of 17 regions are in the green zone in terms of the spread rates of the infection, the republic itself and five of its regions are in the yellow zone, while four regions remain in the red zone.

In all, Kazakhstan with the population of 19 mln has documented 931,137 coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic with 874,647 recoveries and 11,975 fatalities.

As of October 26, some 8,190,303 people in Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the first component of a vaccine, including 7,360,501 people who have completed the vaccination process.