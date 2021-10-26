Nord Stream 2 to insure Russia's independence - report

Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will allow the country to gain independence from questionable transit countries, Bloomberg analyst Julian Lee wrote.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was built to divert Russian oil and gas exports away from transit routes across former Soviet neighbors, the observer wrote, adding that Russia has been faced with the problem of being dependent on pipelines running across countries that were suddenly independent, and not necessarily friendly: Ukraine, Moldova, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.

"Moscow’s relations with all of those countries were changing — and not for the better from Russia’s point of view...It’s no surprise, then, that Russia has sought to end its reliance on similar links," the observer said, adding that