Armenian Parliament to discuss border issue behind closed doors

An urgent discussion on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani contact line and border delimitation issues of public interest will be held in a closed session at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

This proposal was adopted in the NA Tuesday by 63 votes in favor and 17 abstentions.

Also, it was decided that Kamo Kochunts, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and Arman Maralchyan, Commander of the Border Troops, will have the opportunity to make a related remarks at that discussion. This decision was adopted unanimously by 86 votes in favor, News.am reported.