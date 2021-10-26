44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War: 30th day, October 26, 2020

Exactly a year ago, on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan's Patriotic War began. On that day, Armenia's occupying forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. Vestnik Kavkaza offers its readers to follow the events of the 44 days of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War as they were covered a year ago.

On the war's thirtieth day, October 26, the truce introduced the day before lasted only five minutes. Shelling of settlements in the Terter region was resumed. Artillery strikes by the Armenian Armed Forces began on the border settlements of Azerbaijan. It became known that the Iranian army is ready to respond to Armenia if Armenian shells hit Iranian territory.



The Russian Foreign Ministry declared the inadmissibility of a military solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Baku said that the Azerbaijani authorities will support the peaceful population of Karabakh and the invaders who refused to fight. In response, the invaders fired at the front-line Agjabedi region of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan reported on the accelerated supply of electricity to the liberated lands, the laying of gas pipelines has also begun. The head of the Armenian border service was deprived of his post for the defeat of the occupation troops.



A photo has appeared showing the Armenian military dressed up in Azerbaijani uniforms. The death toll under the shelling of the occupiers of civilians in Azerbaijan has reached 65 people. Another action in support of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was held in Canada.



The Liberation Army of Azerbaijan continued to eliminate the invaders' drones. Artillery and rocket attacks from the occupied territories continued throughout the day, including from the Smerch MLRS, one of the missiles was intercepted. In the village of Garadaghly, Aghdam region, a school came under attack.

In the evening, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan was ready for "painful concessions". At the same time, his wife said that she was "going to the frontline." Video footage of the liberated village of Padar in the Gubadli region, then the liberated village of Khanlyg was published.

In total, the Armenian Armed Forces fired more than 200 shells and missiles at the settlements of Azerbaijan per day. In the Dashkesan region, Armenian shells set fire to a forest.



Scandalous video footage of the invaders who arrived at the front complaining about the complete disorganization of the army was published. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia confirmed the liberation of the city of Gubadli from the Armenian occupation.

Late in the evening, video footage of the liberated city of Gubadli was published.

Thus, on the thirtieth day of the war, the Azerbaijani liberation army, having consolidated its position in the south up to the Gubadli region, was preparing a counteroffensive in Lachin in order to cut the last supply route of the invaders in the occupied lands. Yerevan tried to compensate for this by strengthening artillery strikes on Terter and other front-line and border settlements of Azerbaijan.