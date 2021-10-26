Dollar falls below 70 rubles

The dollar exchange rate fell to 69.51 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as of 11:10 Moscow Time on Tuesday.

At the same time, the euro exchange rate fell to 80.66 rubles.

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday but remained near multi-year highs, supported by a global supply shortage and strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer.

Brent crude was down 55 cents, or 0.6%, at $85.44 a barrel by 0922 GMT. U.S. oil dropped 56 cents, or 0.7%, to $83.20.