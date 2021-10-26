Aliyev and Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO)

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President at the Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Erdogan at the airport.

An opening ceremony of the Fuzuli International Airport attended by the presidents has been held. Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the airport.

The symbolic keys of the Fuzuli International Airport were handed over to the presidents.

Earlier, the heads of state viewed conditions created at the airport.